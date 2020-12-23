2 shot in Grand Rapids; 1 in critical condition

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were shot in Grand Rapids Tuesday night — one of them is in critical condition, police say.

It happened around 8:40 p.m. on Maude Avenue NE near Page Street NE, north of Leonard Street NE.

When officers arrived, they found out a woman had been shot in her torso while inside a home. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police say a male who was inside the home returned gunfire at a shooter. He was taken into custody; police say it is unknown if he or the original shooter is responsible for injuring the woman in critical condition.

A second victim, who was shot in the arm, was found on Carrier Street NE near Lafayette Avenue NE. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police believe the second victim may have been shot by a stray bullet.

Police say the suspect took off in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information can call the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616.456.3400.