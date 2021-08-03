2 seriously injured after crash in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were brought to the hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Grand Rapids Tuesday.

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Wealthy Street SW near Butterworth Street.

A minivan and a commercial vehicle crashed, a spokesperson for the Grand Rapids Police Department said.

Two people in the minivan were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, officials say.

The spokesperson said gas spilled from the commercial vehicle and a hazmat team was called to the scene to clean up the spill.

It is not yet known what led to the crash.