2 pulled from Grand River after boat capsizes

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two men had to be rescued after their boat capsized on the Grand River in Grand Rapids Tuesday morning.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. near the 6th Street Dam.

“It sounds like they got too close to the dam,” Grand Rapids Fire Department Battalion Chief Kathleen Thompson said.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said the two people, who had been fishing, were pulled from the water by fellow fisherman.

Both men were taken to the hospital, though there didn’t seem to be any serious injuries. One was complaining of an injury to his shoulder.

The battalion chief said GRFD responds to a couple of river rescues each year, usually during salmon season.

“We have people who don’t appreciate how evil this river can be,” Thompson said.

GRFD was trying to recover the men’s boat.