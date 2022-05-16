GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was injured in a shooting along the East Beltline north of 28th Street, Grand Rapids police say.

It happened around 3:20 p.m. near the Krispy Kreme and Chick-fil-A on the Beltline. The Grand Rapids Police Department said a driver pulled up on a parked car someone fired multiple shots into the parked car.

Police say they found the person who was in that car a few blocks away on Camelot Drive near Eastbrook Apartments. The person’s injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Grand Rapids police respond to a shooting in the area of Krispy Kreme and Chick-fil-A on the East Beltline near 28th Street on May 16, 2022.

Grand Rapids police respond to Camelot Drive SE off of Lake Eastbrook Boulevard on May 16, 2022.

Several other vehicles were also hit by gunfire, police said.

Police have not said whether any arrests were made, nor did they release a suspect description.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

—News 8’s Whitney Burney contributed to this report.