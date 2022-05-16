GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was injured in a shooting along the East Beltline north of 28th Street, Grand Rapids police say.
It happened around 3:20 p.m. near the Krispy Kreme and Chick-fil-A on the Beltline. The Grand Rapids Police Department said a driver pulled up on a parked car someone fired multiple shots into the parked car.
Police say they found the person who was in that car a few blocks away on Camelot Drive near Eastbrook Apartments. The person’s injuries are not considered life-threatening.
Several other vehicles were also hit by gunfire, police said.
Police have not said whether any arrests were made, nor did they release a suspect description.
Anyone with information about the shooting can call GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.
—News 8’s Whitney Burney contributed to this report.