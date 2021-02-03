2 people involved in GR riots due in court Wednesday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people will be in court Wednesday after prosecutors say they were involved in the riots in Grand Rapids last May.

Clare Newhall, 22, pleaded guilty to riot and malicious destruction of property charges in December. Newhall’s sentence will fall under the Holmes Youthful Trainee Act which means her convictions will stay off her record if she meets certain conditions.

Prosecutors say Newhall was one of the people who damaged the Secretary of State’s office on Division Avenue and Fulton Street that night, which is the same building as the Grand Rapids Police Department Headquarters.

Rioters smashed out the building’s windows and went inside. Newhall will have to pay to replace the windows as part of her sentence.

Sean Mulhall, who prosecutors say was involved in damaging the U.S. Bankruptcy Court building, is due in court for a status conference on Wednesday as well. This building also shares the GRPD and Secretary of State building.

Officials say the rioters caused roughly $2 million in damage and other costs to the city. At least 22 people have been charged.