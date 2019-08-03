2 officers, suspect injured in Grand Rapids chase

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two Grand Rapids officers and one male suspect were injured in a short chase on the city’s west side.

Authorities were called around 11:20 a.m. Saturday to a home in the 900 block of Crosby Street NW for what was described as trouble with a person.

When officers arrived, they tried to talk with the suspect. However, the suspect fled the area in a vehicle, according to Grand Rapids Police Department.

Authorities tried to do a traffic stop, but the suspect continued to drive and struck other motorists on the road, police say.

After a short chase, the suspect crashed the vehicle and tried to run away. Officers went after him and took him into custody.

GRPD Sgt. Dan Adams says one officer received minor injuries during the crash. That officer has since been treated and released, Adams said.

Adams says the other officer was injured while subduing the suspect and is still being treated at an area hospital.

No one else was hurt in the vehicle crashes during the chase, police say.

Police say the suspect has numerous felony warrants for his arrest and the vehicle he was driving was stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.