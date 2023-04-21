GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids will soon have two new large-scale murals adorning businesses.

The Diatribe, an art nonprofit, announced in a release that Ebenezer Bakery Market and Restaurant and Lifequest Urban Outreach, will be the locations of the murals.

The installations are the third part of the 49507 Project, a public art installation that celebrates the Black, brown and LGBTQ people living in the Garfield Park neighborhood.

“Making it look like we live here has been the goal of The 49507 Project from the beginning,” Chief Inspiration Architect Marcel Price, said in a statement. “We have spoken to hundreds of residents and learned that reclamation and liberation are two important themes to see throughout the community. We also learned that folks are tired of seeing depressing depictions of our lives here. The community wants to see Black and brown people displayed beautifully, which is what we have delivered for the past two years through this project.”

The project started in March and will run through September.