2 more arraigned on Grand Rapids riot charges

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The total number of people arraigned in connection the riot in downtown Grand Rapids more than a week ago stands at eight as Olivia Hull and Matthew Hurth were formally charged.

The suspects all face as much as 10 years in prison.

On Tuesday, 26-year-old Matthew Henning Hurth appeared in a Grand Rapids courtroom via video feed from the Kent County jail for the first time. He’s accused of being among the rioters at Pearl Street and Ionia Avenue late May 30 and early May 31. In addition to a riot charge, he faces a count of malicious destruction of fire or police property — namely the Wyoming police cruisers that were set ablaze on Pearl.

A June 9, 2020, mug shot of Matthew Hurth from the Kent County jail.

His attorney, Jeffrey Crampton, said Hurth turned himself in Tuesday. He is an employee at San Chez Bistro on Fulton Street, so the judge made an exception to a ban from downtown so he could keep going to work.

Olivia Hull, 23, is a mother of two children, one 5 years old and the other younger than a year. Her attorney said she lives with her parents and children in Cedar Springs and lost her job.

She is accused of breaking into the Sundance Grill & Bar at Ottawa Avenue and Pearl Street NW. Photos making the rounds on social media show Hull smashing out the windows. She also posted a video on her own accounts talking about being at the riot.

The restaurant provided News 8 with surveillance video from inside that shows rioters destroying the place and helping themselves to alcohol.

In addition to the potential of 10 years in prison, Hurth could also have to pay as much as three times the cost of the cruisers, which cost about $50,000 each.

Hull was ordered held on a $25,000 bond while Hurst’s bond was set at $5,000.

In all, officials estimate rioters caused some $448,000 in damage downtown, not including the value of items stolen by looters. With the windows at more than 100 buildings smashed, downtown businesses have plywood covering their storefronts. Artists have painted murals on the boards, many of which focus on racial equity.