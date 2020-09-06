2 men shot at Grand Rapids party overnight Saturday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)— Officers from the Grand Rapids Police Department say that a 28-year-old and a 30-year-old man were shot during a party overnight Saturday evening in southeast Grand Rapids.

According to police, a house on Dickinson St was rented out for a party. While the party was going on, around 20 cars pulled up in front of the house, two girls began fighting, then shots were fired.

GRPD police officers then responded to the 1300 block of Dickinson St around 12:15 am and two separate phone calls told police that two victims were taken privately to the hospital. Police say that one man had a gunshot wound to the hip and another had a gunshot wound to the arm.

Beside two people being shot, one house was shot eight times, another house was shot six times and at least three cars were hit as well.

No suspect or vehicle information is available at this time. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.



