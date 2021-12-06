2 men admit to 2020 murder in Grand Rapids

LEFT: Robert Kelly Jr.’s mug shot for an arrest in 2014. RIGHT: Lamar Holman’s mug shot.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two men have pleaded guilty to murdering a 53-year-old Grand Rapids man in April 2020.

Robert Artevious Kelly Jr., 26, and Lamar Marquis Holman, 30, have pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder of Earnest Griffin. They face a minimum sentence of 25.5 years.

Grand Rapids police near the intersection of Carrier Creek Boulevard and Emerald Avenue NE as they investigate a shooting. (April 22, 2020)

Both men were also facing charges of assault with intent to murder, armed robbery and felony firearm charges. Those charges have been dismissed.

Griffin’s body was found in an apartment on Carrier Creek Boulevard NE near Emerald Avenue on the morning of April 22, 2020. Police were sent to the area after another man who had been shot showed up at a Grand Rapids hospital. That man was treated and released.

Kelly and Holman are schedule to be sentenced on Jan. 10, 2022.