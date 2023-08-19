GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two big festivals took place in Grand Rapids the weekend of Aug. 18: the Yassou! Greek Cultural Festival and Breakaway Music Festival.

Both events brought in people from West Michigan and beyond.

‘BE GREEK FOR A DAY’ AT THE YASSOU! GREEK CULTURAL FESTIVAL

“Yassou” means welcoming and family. For the past 13 years, the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Grand Rapids has hosted a festival, which they call “Yassou,” to bring a taste of Greece to West Michigan. The festival features food, dancing and music, all centered around the Greek culture.

“This is our 11th time coming to this event,” Kate Tetsworth, a festivalgoer, said. “My godfather is Greek, and this is his church. And we love to celebrate and be Greek for a day.”

Not only does the Greek festival offer community, but it’s also for a good cause.

“It’s for our youth activities within our church organization,” said Christy Buck, a member of the church and a volunteer. “We got a lot of different ministries that kids are involved with, traveling to camps … and we’ve also selected two charity partners that do great work for youth in our community.”

This year, the festival raised money for the AYA Youth Collective and be nice.

‘THE MUSIC, THE LIGHTS, THE VIBES’ AT BREAKAWAY MUSIC FESTIVAL

Meanwhile, Breakaway Music Festival took place at Belknap Park.

Emily and Hannah Stevens came with their family. They drove two hours from Westland to see the concert, which is something they do every year.

“I love it,” Emily Stevens said. “It’s amazing. I wouldn’t want to do it with anyone else other than my mom.”

The two said it’s something they anticipate.

“The music, the lights, the vibes, just everything,” both explained. “The outfits. Getting ready is so much fun, and you get here and the music … it’s just crazy.”

Saturday was the last day of both events.