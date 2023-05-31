GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say two people were injured in a hit-and-run crash in Grand Rapids.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said the crash happened around 10 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Union Avenue SE and Hall Street SE.

A motorcycle was hit by a car, but the driver of the vehicle left the scene of the crash, according to GRPD.

Two people, a man and a woman riding the motorcycle, were taken to the hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries, police said.

No description of the suspect or vehicle was released.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.