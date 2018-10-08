PD: Bullets sprayed along GR street; 2 injured Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Grand Rapids police investigate a shooting along Logan Street SE at Charles Avenue. (Oct. 7,2018) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. This car was hit by bullets during a shooting along Logan Street SE in Grand Rapids on Oct. 7, 2018. [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Grand Rapids police investigate a shooting in the area of Logan Street SE west of Eastern Avenue. (Oct. 7, 2018) [ + - ] Video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating after two people were injured when shots rang out along a Grand Rapids street Sunday afternoon.

The shooting happened shortly before 4 p.m. in the area of Logan Street SE and Charles Avenue, which is west of Eastern Avenue.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said officers were initially called to the area on a report of shots fired. Bullet casings were found all along the block. A total of three cars were struck, and one round also hit Messiah Missionary Baptist Church.

The victims, who were in one of the cars, later showed up at Mercy Health Saint Mary's. Their injuries are not considered life-threatening and they were later listed in stable condition.

Neither of the victims' names was released Sunday, but police said they are a 16-year-old boy and a 23-year-old man. GRPD said they are believed to have been the intended targets.

Police brought in dogs to try to track down the shooter, but didn't find anyone.

Messiah Missionary, the city's oldest black Baptist church, was holding a service at the time of the shooting. No one inside was hurt and police don't think it was targeted. Worshippers were asked to leave by an alternate exit so they wouldn't disturb evidence along the street.

Anyone with information is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.