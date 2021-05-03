2 injured in 2 separate shootings in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating after two people were injured in two separate shootings in Grand Rapids early Monday morning.

The Grand Rapids Police Department told News 8 that the first shooting victim was found around 12:30 a.m. Monday on Kalamazoo Avenue near Hall Street. Their injuries are not considered life threatening.

No other information about the shooting was released Monday morning.

The second shooting victim was found around 12:30 a.m. at Miss Tracy’s Liquor Store, located on Franklin Street near Fuller Avenue SE. Their injuries are not considered life threatening.

No suspect information in either case was released.

Police say it’s early into the investigation, but it doesn’t appear the two shooting are connected.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.235.