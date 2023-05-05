Advance Plating and Finishing in Grand Rapids. (May 5, 2023)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were injured, one of them seriously, at a Grand Rapids plant Friday.

It happened at Advance Plating and Finishing on Cottage Grove Street SE between Eastern and Marshall avenues. Grand Rapids Fire Department Capt. Bill Smith said crews were sent to a hazmat call around 1:20 p.m.

Smith said an employee fell into a container of sodium hydroxide, also called lye, which Smith explained is a “caustic liquid,” and sustained critical injuries. A second worker suffered chemical burns when he pulled the first person from the container.

“The rescuer grabbed the first victim and suffered chemical burns,” Smith said. “Both were transported to the hospital.”

When fire department crews arrived, the workers were being showered off by co-workers, he said.

State occupational safety and health officials were notified, Smith said.