GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a car crashed into a bar in Grand Rapids early Monday morning.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. Monday at Metro Grand Rapids located on Division Avenue north of Burton Street.

Police told News 8 that two people, the driver and a passenger, were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

No one inside the bar was hurt.

Police said alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.