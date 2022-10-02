GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were hurt in an early Sunday morning shooting in Grand Rapids.

Around 4 a.m., officers with the Grand Rapids Police Department responded to a call about a shooting near Burton Street SW and S Division Avenue.

Responding officers report finding a man with an apparent gunshot wound to the ankle and a woman who appeared to have been physically assaulted. GRPD said injuries are not considered life-threatening.

GRPD said there is no suspect information available.

It’s unclear what lead up to the shooting.

The incident remains under investigation.