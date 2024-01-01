GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — One home appears to be a total loss and a neighboring home suffered some damage after a fire broke out early Monday morning.

The Grand Rapids Fire Department responded to calls of a house fire on Adams Street, between Eastern Avenue and Kalamazoo Avenue at 4:16 a.m. By the time crews got on scene, that house was already engulfed in flames that had started spreading to the home next door.

GRFD Battalion Chief Mark Noorman told News 8 that one of their top priorities was trying to limit the damage to the neighboring home. It suffered some exterior damage and the fire had reached the home’s attic.

Two homes were damaged after a fire broke out early Monday morning in southeast Grand Rapids. (WOOD TV8)

A firefighter works on an active house fire on Jan. 1, 2024. (WOOD TV8)

No one was injured in the fire because both homes were empty at the time. Noorman says the Grand Rapids Police Department has made contact with the homeowner of the house that first caught on fire. Noorman said they are aware of the situation and will be staying with family.

A fire investigator was on scene trying to determine where and how the fire started.