2 hospitalized after 2 shootings in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were hurt during two separate shooting incidents in Grand Rapids Wednesday evening, police said.

The first shooting happened just before 6 p.m. near Logan Street SW and Century Avenue SW.

Authorities said the victim was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle. The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.

In another shooting, a second person was shot at around 6:20 p.m. on S. Division Avenue near Burton Street SE. That person is reported to be in serious condition, authorities said.

It wasn’t immediately known what led up to the shootings. It’s unclear at this time if they are related. Police are investigating both incidents.

Anyone with information can contact the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.