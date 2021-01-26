2 Grand Rapids housing programs get grants to encourage health

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and its foundation are donating some $300,000 to programs that work to get people into homes with the goal of improving community health.

In Grand Rapids, Family Promise and New Destiny Pathways, Inc. are each getting $50,000. Other recipients are in and around Detroit and in Marquette.

The money will be used to help provide health care, workforce development and encourage child welfare for their clients. The goal is to help populations that may face special or systemic health disparities, like racial minorities, those who are homeless, those who have a mental illness or substance use disorder, people within the LGBTQ community, veterans and adults who live in foster care, among others.

Other recipients:

Great Lakes Recovery Center in Marquette: $48,561

Lighthouse MI in Pontiac: $50,000

Ruth Ellis Center, Inc. in Detroit: $50,000

Southwest Counseling Solutions in Detroit: $50,000

“These organizations and their innovative programming serve at the immediate intersection of housing and health, and strive to meet the needs of vulnerable populations,” Suzanne Miller Allen, BCBSM senior director of community responsibility and social mission, said in a Tuesday statement. “Their work shows a dire need to further address health disparities and fill gaps, including housing instability, food insecurity or other social and economic determinants of health affecting individuals and families. Our collective vision with these grantees of increasing access to permanent supportive housing for our communities will lead to improving overall health and achieving health equity statewide.”