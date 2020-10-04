2 Grand Rapids businesses broken into

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)—Officers from the Grand Rapids Police Department say that a local restaurant and a cell phone store were broken into early Sunday morning.

Police say that someone used a rock to smash the front window of the Electric Cheetah at around 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning. After getting through the window, officers say the cash register was taken.

About 20 minutes later, Boost Mobile on S Division Ave was broken into. Police say a suspect entered through the front door, but it is currently unknown how they got past the front door. Officers also say merchandise was taken from the store.

There is no suspect information at this time in either incident.

Anyone with information about either incident is encouraged to contact GRPD at (616) 456-3400, or Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.