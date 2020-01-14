2 GR radio hosts silenced by iHeart restructuring

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — iHeart Media, owner of several local stations, announced restructuring nationwide, which means there are at least two fewer voices on Grand Rapids radio.

Longtime DJ Dave Conrad announced on Facebook Tuesday that he’s no longer the afternoon host on B-93. He’s been on local radio for decades.

Conrad is well known to radio listeners and is a proponent for living donors after he underwent a kidney transplant in 2011.

News 8 Political Reporter Rick Albin, who’s been on WOOD Radio’s morning show for the past six years, learned he will no longer be on the radio.

The changes will not impact his TV role at WOOD TV8.