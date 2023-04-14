GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Fans of Valley Field will be hosting two events in Grand Rapids for Jackie Robinson Day Saturday.

There will be a baseball game with West Michigan athletes, including former Grand Rapids Black Sox players Johnny Walker and Dan Groce and the only living Negro League team owner Minnie Forbes.

The game is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. Saturday at Sullivan Field, located at 650 Valley Avenue NW.

At 7 p.m. Saturday, there will be a movie presentation of “The Other Boys of Summer” with a panel discussion at Four Star Theatre, located at 1944 Division Avenue S.

Tickets are free and required for entry. Tickets for the baseball game and movie are available online.