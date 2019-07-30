2 dead in wrong-way crash on US-131 in GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after two people were killed in a wrong-way crash on US-131.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday on northbound US-131 near Hall Street in Grand Rapids .

Michigan State Police said a silver Toyota, driven by a 30-year-old Grand Rapids-area woman, was driving southbound in the northbound lanes. The wrong-way driver struck another vehicle, driven by a 29-year-old Grand Rapids-area man, head on.

Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene, according to MSP.

Their names have not been released pending family notification.

Northbound US-131 was closed at Burton Street for several hours while authorities investigated the crash. It has since reopened.