2 crashes involving MSP cruiser cause US-131 closure

A crash involving a Michigan State Police patrol car on US-131 in Grand Rapids on Aug. 1, 2021. (Courtesy: MSP)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Michigan State Police cruiser was rear-ended as a trooper was conducting a traffic stop on a Grand Rapids highway Sunday.

Around 6:50 p.m. Sunday, MSP tweeted about the crash on southbound US-131 between 36th and 44th streets.

MSP said the traffic violator pulled over to the median wall on the left side. The trooper was going up to the vehicle to ask the driver to move to a safer location when the patrol car was rear-ended by a truck.

During the crash, the patrol car was pushed into the initial car that was being pulled over. A second crash happened as drivers drove by the original scene.

The trooper sustained minor leg injuries and was being checked at a hospital.

No one else was hurt.

Two lanes are closed on southbound US-131 as authorities investigate.

