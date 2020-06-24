2 assaulted at homeless camp in NW Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:

Police are investigating after two people were assaulted at a homeless camp in Grand Rapids early Wednesday morning.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating after two people were assaulted at a homeless camp in Grand Rapids early Wednesday morning.

Grand Rapids police told News 8 that it happened around 3 a.m. Wednesday at a homeless camp near the intersection of Broadway and Hamilton avenues on the city’s northwest side.

Two victims were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

Police are searching for a suspect. No suspect information was released Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links

 

 