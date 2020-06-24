2 assaulted at homeless camp in NW Grand Rapids

Police are investigating after two people were assaulted at a homeless camp in Grand Rapids early Wednesday morning.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating after two people were assaulted at a homeless camp in Grand Rapids early Wednesday morning.

Grand Rapids police told News 8 that it happened around 3 a.m. Wednesday at a homeless camp near the intersection of Broadway and Hamilton avenues on the city’s northwest side.

Two victims were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

Police are searching for a suspect. No suspect information was released Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.