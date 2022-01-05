2 arrested in robbery at Grand Rapids credit union

Police investigate a robbery at the Lake Michigan Credit Union on Lake Michigan Drive in Grand Rapids on Jan. 4, 2022.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two suspects have been arrested in connection to a robbery at a credit union in Grand Rapids, police say.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said the robbery happened around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday at the Lake Michigan Credit Union on Lake Michigan Drive near the intersection of Collindale Avenue NW.

During the robbery, the suspect gave a note to a teller which implied they had a weapon. The suspect left the credit union and got into a vehicle, according to GRPD.

It’s unknown if the suspect got away with any money.

Officers found the suspect vehicle around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on Hovey Street near the intersection of Marion Avenue SW. While searching the area, officers found the two suspects. Both were arrested and taken to the Kent County Correctional Facility, GRPD said.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3380 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.