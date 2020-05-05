2 arrested in connection to NE Grand Rapids homicide

LEFT: Robert Kelly Jr.’s mug shot for an arrest in 2014. RIGHT: Lamar Holman’s mug shot.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two suspects have been arrested in connection to a homicide in northeast Grand Rapids.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said 24-year-old Robert Artevious Kelly Jr. and 28-year-old Lamar Marquis Holman were arrested and lodged at the Kent County Correction Facility. Both face murder, assault with intent to murder, armed robbery and felony firearm charges.

Grand Rapids police near the intersection of Carrier Creek Boulevard and Emerald Avenue NE as they investigate a shooting. (April 22, 2020)

The charges stem from the shooting death of Earnest Griffin, 53, of Grand Rapids. His body was found on April 22 in an apartment on Carrier Creek Boulevard NE near Emerald Avenue.

Police went there and found Griffin’s body after another man who had been shot showed up at a local hospital. The hospitalized victim was treated and released.

The connection between the two victims has not been released and police haven’t indicated what may have led up to the shootings.