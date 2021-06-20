1 dead and 1 injured; GRPD continue to investigate shooting in southwest Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Police Department is working an active shooting investigation where one person is dead and at least one other person injured.

It is unclear when police first responded, but police say they are investigating a shooting in the area of Grandville and Wealthy St SW and the public should avoid the area.

Around 4:15 a.m. we discovered a black car that had crashed into a building near the corner of Ellsworth and Goodrich just down the road from Founders Brewing Company. It is unconfirmed yet whether or not this crash is related to GRPD’s shooting investigation in the area.

As of now, police say there were multiple victims in this shooting but it is unclear how many people were specifically injured.

Stay with News 8 as this story will be updated as new information becomes available.