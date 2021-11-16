2 adults, baby found dead in car had toxic levels of carbon monoxide

Grand Rapids police respond to a scene on Brookshire Drive SE where three people were found unresponsive. (Nov. 3, 2021)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The three people, including a 4-month-old, who were found dead in a car in Grand Rapids had toxic levels of carbon monoxide in their bloodstreams.

The Kent County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the toxicology results to News 8 Tuesday.

The three were found unresponsive in a car on Brookshire Drive north of 33rd Street in the West Millbrook neighborhood on the morning of Nov. 4. Emergency responders tried to revive them, but it was too late.

Last week, the Grand Rapids Police Department identified them as 78-year-old Ruby Roberts, 60-year-old Ellay Brown and 4-month-old Zadai Ashford. All three were from Grand Rapids.

Police have not released any additional information about the incident.