2 adults, child found unresponsive in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Three people, including a child, were found unresponsive in a car on Grand Rapids’ south side, emergency responders say.

The scene is on Brookshire Drive north of 33rd Street in the West Millbrook neighborhood.

The condition of the two adults and child is not yet known. The Grand Rapids Fire Department said crews at the scene were performing CPR.

The cause of the emergency is unclear.

The Grand Rapids Police Department has taken over the investigation, firefighters say.

News 8 has a crew on the scene and is working to bring you more information.

