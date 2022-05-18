GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — An 18-year-old who died after a shooting over the weekend has been identified by police.

Jakwon Jarrell Mills died shortly after arriving to the hospital with a gunshot wound on Saturday evening. His death has been ruled a homicide by the Kent County Medical Examiner.

Grand Rapids dispatch first received 911 calls around 11:15 p.m. reporting gunshots and a possible victim on Kalamazoo Avenue SE near 44th Street SE. While police were investigating, Mills showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound and later died from his injuries.

Another man arrived at a hospital around the same time with a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening. He survived.