17th person charged in downtown Grand Rapids riot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Another person has been charged in connection to the May 30 and May 31 riot in downtown Grand Rapids, prosecutors say.

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker announced Thursday that Kylia Kirk, 20, has been count of rioting, one count of larceny under $200 and one count of arson under $200.

At this time, prosecutors say there is no information on when Kirk will be arraigned.

There are now 16 adults and one 15-year-old charged in connection to rioting in Grand Rapids.

>>TIMELINE: Rioters damage Grand Rapids buildings, set fires

Authorities said the defendants don’t appear to be a part of any organized group and believe rioters took advantage of the situation.

In all, officials estimate rioters caused more than $2 million in damage downtown. Storefronts were covered in plywood after windows at more than 100 buildings were smashed. Artists painted murals on the boards, many of which focus on racial equity.