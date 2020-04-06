1,700+ customers without power on GR’s West Side

A screenshot of the Consumers Energy outage map showing an outage in Grand Rapids Monday, April 6, 2020.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — More than 1,700 Consumers Energy customers in Grand Rapids are without power Monday morning.

According to the Consumers Energy outage map, the outage, which is affecting 1,788 customers, on the West Side was reported around 6:40 a.m. Monday.

The utility company says a crew has been assigned to get power back on to the affected customers. They estimate power will be restored by 1:30 p.m. Monday.

It’s unknown what caused the outage.

