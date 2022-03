The scene of a shooting on Leonard Street (March 4, 2022)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A 17-year-old was shot Friday evening in the West Grand neighborhood, according to police.

Officers from the Grand Rapids Police Department responded to Leonard Street between Alpine Avenue and Muskegon Avenue around 6 p.m. The victim of the shooting sustained injuries but they were not life-threatening, police said.

Officers are still investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.