GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A 17-year-old has been charged with the murder of a 16-year-old who was shot and killed on July 4.

On Friday, Brandon Bechtold was charged with open murder, three counts of assault with intent to murder and two counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony in the death of Ja’Juan Webb.

He is being held in the Kent County jail with no bond.

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker said that while he is a juvenile, an automatic waiver was filed into adult court due to the nature of the charges.

A photo of Ja’Juan Webb and his sisters (Courtesy Antionette Evans)

He is scheduled to be in court on Aug. 30 at 8:30 a.m.

These charges stem from the fatal July 4 shooting on Grand Rapids’ northeast side.

Police said Webb was riding his bike with friends that afternoon on Leonard Street between Paris and College avenues.

A witness said four boys, three of them on bicycles, were riding toward a man who was walking down the street. The witness said there was a brief conversation, after which he heard gunshots.

Webb’s body was found between two homes on Leonard Street.

Bechtold was arrested in Georgia on July 8.