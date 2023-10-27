GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A 1,600-pound pumpkin made its way to Rosa Parks Circle Friday, where artists will be carving into it and displaying what they can create with pumpkin.

The large pumpkin will have a team of around 5 people from Ice Guru Events carving and sculpting into it. The carvers said this is the largest pumpkin they have ever worked with. They expect the process to take around three to five hours.

You are able to watch the carving at Rosa Parks Circle from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Along with the big pumpkin carving, there will be other artists creating smaller works with pumpkins, a photo booth and candy. They are also giving out more than 200 free pumpkins at the event.

Randy Finch, the owner of Ice Guru Events, said he hopes the live carving will inspire others to pick up a pumpkin and get creative.

“One of the wonderful things about pumpkins and carving the pumpkins is that it’s just a temporary piece. It’s not a marble piece or a painting that’s going to last forever. It’s something for you to play with and experiment. If it doesn’t turn out, it’s going to be gone anyways, so I think just having that freedom to do something that’s not going to be the end of the world if it doesn’t work out is very liberating,” Finch said.

If you are unable to make it, you can still see the finished pieces. They will be on display through the weekend.