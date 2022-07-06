GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police have identified the 16-year-old who was shot and killed on Grand Rapids’ northeast side on July 4.

Ja’Juan Webb, 16, was shot around 3:40 p.m. on Leonard Street between Paris and College avenues. When Grand Rapids Police Officers arrived, they found Webb dead between two homes on Leonard.

The Kent County Medical Examiner did an autopsy and ruled his death a homicide.

The day of the shooting, a neighbor, Roger Pickard, said he was sitting on his porch at his home on Leonard Street when he saw a young man walking toward College Avenue.

“We seen one guy walk by and then a couple minutes later we seen three guys on bikes come up to the guy that was walking,” Pickard said.

He said the young men on bikes wore ski masks and called out to the person walking. Soon, Pickard heard four to five pops and then police sirens.

“They dropped their bikes, and they all ran after the shots,” Pickard said.

Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom says the teenager who died was one of the people on the bicycles. The victim was found shot to death between two homes on Leonard Street.

Police said they still do not have a anyone in custody. Witnesses of the shooting were cooperating with the investigation, officers said.

The Grand Rapids Police Department’s Major Case Team is handling the incident. Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact GRPD detectives at 616.456.3380 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.