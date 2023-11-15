GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids Community College could soon be getting $16.8 million to help renovate and expand its Learning Resource Center.

The money is part of a $615.6 million spending bill approved by lawmakers on November 2nd. Governor Gretchen Whitmer still needs to sign the bill.

“We are grateful that state lawmakers recognize the importance of this project,” GRCC President Charles Lepper said in a press release. “The renovations will create a sense of belonging for our students and make it easier for them to access the resources they need to support their learning.”

The 61,268-square-foot Learning Resource Center contains GRCC’s library, tutoring and academic support services, media services, and the Office for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

The $33.6 million renovation project will include; updating electrical, plumbing, mechanical and HVAC systems, replacing and waterproofing the building envelope, adding 16,100 square feet and several other upgrades.