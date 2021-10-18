$15M donation will fund Calvin University School of Health

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Calvin University will create a school of health with help from a $15 million donation.

The Grand Rapids university says the gift will support academic programming in health sciences, fund leadership and academic personnel, create a state-of-the-art lab and expand opportunities at the undergraduate and graduate levels.

“Everywhere we see growing demand for quality health sciences education,” university President Michael Le Roy said in a Monday statement. “We are deeply grateful for the vision that prompts this outstanding gift. Not only will it allow us to significantly expand our programs, but it will also create additional pathways for students who feel called to serve in one of the health professions.”   

Calvin said the donation from an anonymous alumnus is the second largest single gift in its history.

