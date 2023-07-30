GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — You will have the chance to cool off Tuesday with a free scoop of ice cream that will also help a local nonprofit.

Moose Tracks and Country Fresh have teamed up with Kids’ Food Basket for the 15,000 Scoop Challenge at Rosa Parks Circle. Some 15,000 scoops of the Moose Tracks ice cream will be handed out for free. For each scoop handed out, the ice cream maker will donate $1 to the nonprofit.

The challenge began in Grand Rapids in 2010 and was just 10,000 scoops. The goal is to now hit the $15,000 donation mark.

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday. Along with the free ice cream, there will also be face paintings, giveaways, a 360-degree photo booth and more to enjoy.