Police on scene at the shooting on Franklin Street near Union Avenue on Dec. 11, 2021.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A 15-year-old old was shot in Grand Rapids Saturday.

It happened around 3:40 p.m. in the 600 block of Franklin Street near Union Avenue. It was a drive-by shooting, the Grand Rapids Police Department said in a release.

The 15-year-old was shot in the foot, officials say. They say his injuries are not considered life-threatening.

A home in the area was also hit, GRPD said.

The shooting is being investigated.