14-year-old girl dies from COVID-19, family says.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A 14-year-old Grand Rapids girl named Honestie has passed away due to complications from COVID-19, her family says via a GoFundMe page set up to support her family.

It all began on Honesty’s 14th birthday, Monday, Nov. 9.

According to her grandmother — Alisa Niemeyer — who helped orgainze the GoFundMe, Honestie was taken to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital where she tested positive for COVID-19 and was later sent home. Later that day, Honestie was rushed back to the hospital and admitted to the ICU.

She was immediately given an iron transfusion, a blood transfusion, and put on oxygen, but her condition continued to worsen as time went on.

After spending the next five days battling complications from contracting the Coronavirus, Honestie was placed on a ventilator on Saturday, Nov. 14 according to Niemeyer.

The family then launched a social media campaign where family, friends, and supporters could post a picture of Honestie as their profile pictures with a frame around the image titled, “Faith over fear.”

Over the next couple days, it seemed as if Honestie was making progress as her blood pressure was returning to normal, but she was still on medication for her blood sugar and potassium levels, according to the family’s GoFundMe page.

“Please, please keep the prayers coming, they are working,” Niemeyer said via an update on the GoFundMe page on Tuesday, Nov. 17. “The power of prayer is amazing!! Know that all prayers and donations are greatly appreciated!!”

However, 24 hours later on Wednesday, Nov. 18, her condition began to take another turn for the worst as doctors told the family they were unsure if she was going to make it or not and whether they wanted to talk to the hospital Chaplin, according to an update from Niemeyer on the GoFundMe page.

More bad news came Saturday, Nov. 21, as Niemeyer asked for more prayers for her granddaughter and said that Honestie was dealing with problems related to her brain.

Then this morning, Niemeyer updated her family’s GoFundMe page letting the public know her granddaughter had lost her fight with COVID-19 and passed away.

“It is with an extremely heavy heart that I have to tell all of you that my beautiful, sassy, smart loving Granddaughter has gone home to be with Jesus,” Niemeyer said.

News 8 has reached out to Spectrum Health, but hospital staff said they were unable to comment on the patient’s condition.

