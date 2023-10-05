GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — After nearly 25 years serving as an officer in metro Detroit, Lawrence Porter thought his time in law enforcement was over. But his call to serve never went away.

“If I ever became cynical … I’d get out of this field,” Porter told News 8. “I’m just as excited about doing this job this day as I’ve ever been.”

Now his career is beginning where it started, as a new officer — only this time it’s in Grand Rapids. At the age of 55, Porter is one of 14 recruits who were sworn in to the Grand Rapids Police Department on Thursday.

“I love working with people and actually just helping people through rough times,” Porter said. “Sometimes that help might be arresting a violent felon after they’ve victimized somebody. Sometimes that help might be pushing a car out of a snow bank.”

He is among five recruits who transferred from other departments. Another transfer is from Colorado. The other nine recruits are fresh graduates out of Grand Valley State University’s police academy, a 4.5-month long program.

“I can’t believe the amount of intelligence and the drive with the 13 other people I was hired on here with,” Porter said.

“I went home and I would brag to my wife about some of these people who were 20 and 21 years old who the city hired. And I was just like, ‘Boy, are they just ever fantastic,’” he continued.

Chief Eric Winstrom said this is the largest class of recruits he’s seen since he took over GRPD in March 2022.

“I wish I could start all over again. It’s just great,” the chief told News 8. “If I was younger, if I was looking for a police department to start at, this is where I’d want to be.”

Like many other police departments across Michigan, GRPD has been short a few dozen officers recently. Winstrom said the class of 14 will make “a huge dent” and a “huge impact on the street immediately.”

“We were barely keeping up with attrition when I started,” Winstrom said. “Fast forward a year and a half, we are outpacing attrition. We have a tremendous amount of applicants, a lot of interest in this city and in this police department.”

“Next summer, I think we’re going to be looking just outstanding,” he added.

The police chief said the department refused to lower its standards just to bring in more numbers.

“This group, we didn’t have to cut corners,” he said. “We didn’t have to let anybody slide by. We took the best.”

Two of the recruits are Asian women, Winstrom said. He acknowledged the department has room to improve with diversity but said it is headed in the right direction to reflect the entire community.

“It’s been a challenge. It’s been a challenge the whole time I’ve been here,” Winstrom said. “We’re doing a lot of proactive things to reach out to more minority candidates. The reality is there’s no magic wand. The best way to attract those diverse candidates is to make the Grand Rapids Police Department as good of a place to work as possible.”

Winstrom said interviews have already started with future recruits and the department has received interest from diverse candidates.

The new recruits’ work is just beginning. They’ll train in house for the next eight weeks. After that, they’ll spend the following three months on the streets accompanied by a veteran officer “every step of the way.” Winstrom said they will continue learning and be routinely evaluated.

“We’ll be there with them to grieve when the time is, we’ll be there to celebrate, we’ll be there to support them,” he said. “Whether it’s police officers or their families, it’s one big family.”