A rendering of the new D.A. Blodgett-St. John’s facility at Dean Lake Avenue and Knapp Street in Grand Rapids. (Aug. 19, 2021)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — D.A. Blodgett-St. John’s will officially open its new headquarters and care facility Thursday.

The campus is located at 2172 Dean Lake Avenue in Grand Rapids.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for 5 p.m., with an open house to follow.

The 43,000-square foot campus will save the organization $2 million over the next 20 years by combining administration and services into one location, according to a Wednesday release.

Organizers said the $13.9 million project includes offices, a health and family clinic, more space for programming and community meetings and a gymnasium.