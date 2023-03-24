GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Meijer LPGA Classic is returning to Michigan this June and volunteers are needed.

Tournament organizers say they are seeking 1,200 volunteers to help out this year. Registration is now available online at the Meijer LPGA Classic website.

“There are so many different ways to volunteer … responsibilities range from working in hospitality tents to walking alongside the players and being really close to the action as standards-barers, there’s really something for everyone, whatever your skillset is, whatever your comfort level with physicality is,” said Sonny Franks Miller, a spokesperson for Meijer.

The volunteer package has a $30 fee that includes several perks like passes for friends and family.

“Last year was my first year volunteering and I chose to do the walking score. So I got walk around the entire course, along with some of the golfers and keeping score for them. It was a really great experience and I kind of got one of the best seats in the house watching the game and following them around,” said Brittany Huffman, tournament volunteer.

The Meijer LPGA tournament begins June 15th at the Blythefield country club. It benefits the Meijer Simply Give program, which helps restock the shelves of food pantries across the Midwest.