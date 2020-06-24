12 years later, sister waits for answers in brother’s killing

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Taleah Walton went to the cemetery Tuesday to visit her brother’s grave as she marked the 12th anniversary since his murder.

Eric Walton, 38, was shot and killed in the early morning hours of June 23, 2008. Police said a robber broke into his home near Franklin Street and Madison Avenue, demanded money and killed him. His sister said he was shot twice.

“He was my friend and that was somebody I could go to and talk to,” Walton said. “So I don’t have that anymore.”

Walton gathered loved ones Tuesday, as she tries to do every year to make sure his memory is alive. She also does her best to keep the case in the public’s eye, hoping to find justice for her brother.

“It’s just so rough for me,” Walton told News 8 as she began to wipe away tears. “I don’t know.”

Time passing, she said, hasn’t made things much easier.

“You still remember that same day, that same phone call, that same night,” Walton said. “It’s not easy, you know, going through life still knowing that this person still could be out there.”

Grand Rapids police say they haven’t forgotten the case.

“This is still an open case assigned to a detective,” Sgt. Dan Adams, the Grand Rapids Police Department’s spokesperson, told News 8. “They would be happy to hear from anyone who has information on the case.”

Adams said the detective working on the case was unavailable for an interview.

Walton said she fears her brother’s case is being forgotten. She said detectives were initially responsive to her calls but lately have stopped returning her messages.

“I’m hoping somebody sees this and, you know, puts an end to it,” Walton said. “We have to deal with this every day.”

Anyone with information on the case can contact Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.