12-year-old shot in Grand Rapids: ‘I was so scared’

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The 12-year-old girl shot in Grand Rapids Tuesday evening remained hospitalized Wednesday after undergoing surgery.

Alonna James suffered a gunshot wound to the leg in the incident on Olympia Street near Grandville Avenue SW. As of Wednesday afternoon, police had not made an arrest.

Speaking from her hospital bed, Alonna shared her story with News 8.

Undated courtesy photos of Alonna James.

“I was so scared,” she said. “All I hear is ‘gun’ and then (my brother) is running and then I’m trying to run, but I look down and I see blood.”

“I looked down at my leg and there’s blood everywhere. My brother was like coming, he was running towards me and was like ‘What’s going on?’ I’m like, ‘I got shot! I got shot!'” Alonna continued.

Moments later, Alonna’s mother, Angela Gipson, got a phone call that sent her into a panic.

“(Alonna) said ‘I got shot, I got shot’ and she was crying. She was like, ‘I love you, I love you. I need you'” Gipson told News 8. “That’s all I kept hearing.”

Alonna had to have surgery on her leg but has a good prognosis for recovery though her family recognizes the physical healing is only part of it.

A courtesy photo of Alonna James’ wound on her leg. (Aug. 5, 2020)

Seeing her shooter arrested, Alonna said, is an important part of making her feel safe again.

“I just want him to get locked up, get penalized for what he did,” she said. “I don’t feel right, me going home knowing he’s still out there running.”

Alonna and her mother said they believe the shooting stems from a dispute with a family that lives a block away. They said they’ve shared information about the identities of at least some of those involved with the Grand Rapids Police Department.

Anyone with information can contact the GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.