$10K grants will support antiviolence initiatives in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids task force has selected the five programs that will get $10,000 each to work to reduce violence and crime.

The groups are among more than a dozen organizations that presented their ideas to the city’s Safe Alliances for Everyone Task Force during a pitch night last week.

We Matter Now will host a two-day conference to offer conflict resolution and problem-solving training to young people.

The Grand Rapids Center for Community Transformation will use the money it won to sponsor a community basketball league. Young people will be able to participate in exchange for reduction in their truancy and school suspensions. They’ll also get support from mentors.

The Neighborhood Association Collaborative of Grand Rapids will create a “Safe Streets = Safe Neighborhoods” public awareness campaign. The group says its focus will be to educate and train the community on gun safety, as well as best practices to address violence.

Puertas Abiertas plans to use the money for a six-month program to support those ages 14 to 18 who are survivors of domestic violence. It will provide one-on-one therapy, group support and physical education.

Muse GR will host a community production studio that offers people ages 15 to 24 a space for photography and videography. Muse has received money from the SAFE Task Force before for music-based community programs. The idea is to give young people a place off of the streets where they can identify with others their age.

Freedom Elevated Defense Solutions, a new startup, was also awarded $1,000 to help provide firearms safety training, specifically on how to properly secure firearms.