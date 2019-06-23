Girl, 10, shot in leg when bullets hit GR home

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A 10-year-old girl was shot in the leg at a home on Grand Rapids’ southeast side early Sunday.

“She’s very traumatized right now,” the girl’s mother told 24 Hour News 8 Sunday night.

The Grand Rapids Police Department told 24 Hour News 8 that officers responded to a report of shots fired along Temple Street SE east of Eastern Avenue around 2:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found the girl, who had been shot in the leg.

The scene in the 900 block of Temple St. in Grand Rapids’ southeast side where a 10 year old was shot June 23, 2019.

The child’s injuries are not considered life-threatening. She was out of the hospital and back home Sunday evening, but family members said she was still terrified.

The girl’s mother identified her as Jayana Floyd.

Her mother Star Price said police told her about 20 rounds were fired, several of which hit the home.

She said Jayana was near a window closing the shades when she was shot.

“My other daughter came up to me and told me my daughter has been shot,” Price told 24 Hour News 8 Sunday evening. “She (Jayana) was very calm. She handled it very well. She didn’t cry.”

She said it was a miracle that her daughter wasn’t more seriously hurt.

“I’m just happy my baby is alive. I’m happy that she’s OK,” she said. “I’m happy that she didn’t get hit in another part and I’m not saying rest in peace right now.”

Police who responded to the scene were struck by the little girl’s bravery. One of the officers showed up at the home Sunday evening to bring the child a gift, but said he was too emotional to talk on camera. Price thanked the emergency responders who came to her daughter’s aid, saying they helped keep her calm.

The shooter remained at large Sunday.

“I know God’s going to bring whoever that was to the light,” Price said. “I need them to come forward and admit to what they did. … You hit an innocent child, for what reason?”

She said there has been crime and violence in the neighborhood recently and she tried to shield her kids from it.

Anyone with information is asked to contact GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

—24 Hour News 8’s Leon Hendrix contributed to this report.